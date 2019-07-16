|
ASHVILLE - William "Bill" Lee Speck, of Ashville, Ohio passed away Fri. July 12, 2019. He was born May 19, 1943 in Portsmouth to the late Owen and Etta (Schaffer) Speck. He is survived by wife Gay Manley Speck; son William Lee Speck, Jr. (Tonya); daughter Tabatha (Chad) Carson; 4 grandsons David Speck, Brett Carson, Isaac Meister and Nick Goodridge; brothers Robert (Judy) Speck and Lonnie (Donna) Speck. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the So. Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 Second St. West, So. Bloomfield 43103 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Donations be made to: 's Burn Unit 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati 45229 C/O Donations for development. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Full Obit and Online condolences to olivercheekfuneral home.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019