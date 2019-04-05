Home

William M. Sleet

William M. Sleet Obituary
57, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born September 28, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Gary Wilson and Patricia Sleet. He is survived by his mother Patricia; children, Courtney (Jeremiah) Warren, Jasia (Brian) Black, Ashlee Sleet, Branden Sleet and Christian Sleet and his sister, Eutonya Sleet. Visitation will be held 10:30AM-12:30 PM, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing with a service to follow at 12:30 PM. Rev. Doyle Warren will be officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 PM, April 8, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Reception will follow until 5 PM at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
