57, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born September 28, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Gary Wilson and Patricia Sleet. He is survived by his mother Patricia; children, Courtney (Jeremiah) Warren, Jasia (Brian) Black, Ashlee Sleet, Branden Sleet and Christian Sleet and his sister, Eutonya Sleet. Visitation will be held 10:30AM-12:30 PM, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing with a service to follow at 12:30 PM. Rev. Doyle Warren will be officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 PM, April 8, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Reception will follow until 5 PM at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
