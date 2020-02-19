|
|
|
William Marshall Brown, Sr., 97, widower of Louise Wright Brown, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born July 31, 1922 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Lee Willard and Margaret Catherine Shackelford Brown. William served as an Army Engineer during the entirety of World War II, spending much of that time in the Pacific. He was a retired electrician, active in the American Legion, the and was a Mason. William will be lovingly remembered by his son, William Marshall Brown, Jr., Versailles, granddaughter, Brisja Rae Brown (Seth William) Riggins, Spotsylvania, VA, and great-grandson, Brown Theodore William Riggins. Private Services were held. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020