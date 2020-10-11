DELKER William Martin, 40, of Austin, TX, died on September 28, 2020. Martin was born to parents William (Bill) and Jane Martin Delker in Owensboro, Kentucky. He graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky (1999), and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture at the University of Cincinnati (2004). From an early age, Martin had a passion for designing and building, as evidenced by a massive Lego city he constructed in the basement of his childhood home, complete with its own airport. This passion drove him to study Architecture at UC, where he met his wife, Maureen, with whom he has two young sons, Jack and Eddie. Martin was a fiercely loyal husband and father, encouraging his sons to look at the world from all angles, to be inquisitive, creative and always show compassion towards others. He was an avid biker on both roads and trails, enjoying everything from casual rides with his family to occasionally participating in races. While in Texas he also perfected the art of preparing just about any food on his smoker, and will be remembered for bringing friends and family together around the dinner table for some amazing meals. Martin is survived by his wife, Maureen and two sons; his sister, Jessica Klein (Kevin) and her family; and his father, Bill Delker. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Delker, and his grandparents, Betty and Eddie Delker. Martin will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He found his HOME in Austin, Texas many years ago and found joy in all of the wonders of Austin and the friends he came to know and love in this community. He was passionately involved in the boys' swim team and the neighborhood community and always looked for ways to give back to others to make the world a better place. His family has chosen not to have a formal memorial service. Martin's final act was to give the "Gift of Life" through organ donation. Please consider registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to (1) the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance at 5051 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 or online at TOSA1.org
; and (2) the Blue Wave Swim Team at balconeswoods.swimtopia.com
.