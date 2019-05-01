Home

MAYES Emery F., 93, widow of Richard "Dick" T. Mayes, died Apr. 29, 2019 at Sayre Christian Village. Born Feb. 17, 1926 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late William B. and Lottie Mae Harris Flanders. Mrs. Mayes was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky. She taught high school at Tampa, FL and Athens High School, and taught soldiers at Ft. Knox, KY and Ft. Hood, TX. She was a member of Hill N Dale Christian Church. Survivors include two sons, Col. (R) William Marty Mayes and his wife, LTC (R) Neoma J. White, Cheyenne, WY and MSG (R) Richard Terry Mayes and his wife Yvonne J. Mayes, Salado, TX; a sister, Rozanna Saunier, Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Enola N. Mayes and Ashley Lesley; a great grandson, Austin Richard Nix; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas M. Mayes; a sister, Billie J. Earnest; and a brother, Gilbert Flanders. A Celebration of Life will be held 6:30pm Fri. May 3, 2019 at Hill N Dale Christian Church, 371 Hill N Dale Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. No visitation. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Woodstock Animal Foundation, 843 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2019
