I was so surprised and deeply sorry when I heard that Michael had passed away. Joanne and I have been friends for over 35 years and when she called, I was speechless. She and I have a lifelong bond of friendship, and I pray for her and Gregory, Sarah and Matts comfort. Michael was a great guy... a devoted husband and dad. I remember that he loved to cook and he made the most delicious shrimp etoufe. Its a silly memory, I know, but Joanne might get a smile out of it. And... Michaels smile!! It would light up the room. Joanne, please know that Im holding your dear family in my prayers. Much love and light...

Linda Sharp

Friend