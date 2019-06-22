|
William Nelson “Bill” Patrick, 85, Lexington, husband of Peggy Coovert Patrick passed away June 20, 2019. A Lexington native, he was born to the late Robert Harding and Nellie Beatrice Parker Patrick on May 9, 1934. A U.S. Army veteran, he had a 25-year career with the Lexington Fire Dept. Bill was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, survived by sons, William Dale (Tracy) Patrick and Barry (Susie) Patrick; three grandchildren, Zack Patrick, Abigail Leigh (Andrew) Cawood, and Alexandra Leigh Patrick; one great-grandchild, Ruby Patrick; and sister, Judy Elaine Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Roberta Sue Patrick. Visitation Sunday 3-5pm, Milward-Man O’ War. Funeral Monday 11am, Milward-Man O’ War. Burial will follow at Athens Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to UK Markey Cancer Center. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019