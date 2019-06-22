Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
859-272-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for William Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Nelson "Bill" Patrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Nelson "Bill" Patrick Obituary
William Nelson “Bill” Patrick, 85, Lexington, husband of Peggy Coovert Patrick passed away June 20, 2019. A Lexington native, he was born to the late Robert Harding and Nellie Beatrice Parker Patrick on May 9, 1934. A U.S. Army veteran, he had a 25-year career with the Lexington Fire Dept. Bill was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, survived by sons, William Dale (Tracy) Patrick and Barry (Susie) Patrick; three grandchildren, Zack Patrick, Abigail Leigh (Andrew) Cawood, and Alexandra Leigh Patrick; one great-grandchild, Ruby Patrick; and sister, Judy Elaine Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Roberta Sue Patrick. Visitation Sunday 3-5pm, Milward-Man O’ War. Funeral Monday 11am, Milward-Man O’ War. Burial will follow at Athens Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to UK Markey Cancer Center. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
Download Now