WITT William O., M.D., 73, husband of LeAnne Witt, on June 20, 2020 gently closed the door behind him. Born Mar. 18, 1947 in Bemidji, MN, he was the son of the late Ray Harry and Gloria Savage Witt. Growing up in Northern Minnesota, Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota where he earned a B.A. in Microbiology and Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed his residency in anesthesiology, training at both the University of Kentucky and the University of Colorado. He attained board certification in Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, and Pain Management. He spent his career at the University of Kentucky Department of Anesthesiology, where he served as Chairman and Professor, in addition to founding the interventional pain management fellowship. Following retirement from the university, he founded and directed a practice at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. Bill was also a gifted speaker and thoroughly enjoyed giving lectures across the country and around the world for names such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Pfizer, to name a few. He was very well respected by his peers and colleagues and loved all of his patients as if they were family. A true renaissance man, Bill had a zeal for life and saw every challenge as an opportunity, from working on the Rocky Mountain Ski Patrol to leading his band, Stampede, on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Of all of his hobbies, his greatest joy was being on the water with friends and family, from the shores of Lake Bemidji to the coves of Lake Cumberland. As impressive as all of his accomplishments were, Bill would say that his greatest accomplishment was his family, in which he served as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors other than his wife include four sons, Andrew William (Traci) Witt of Crestwood, KY, Daniel William (Ellen) Witt of Louisville, KY from his first marriage, William Savage (Michelle) Witt, MD, and Charles James Witt; one daughter, Alexa Nicole Witt, all of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Lenna Witt, Lillian Witt, and Davis Witt; one brother, Charles Ray (Valerie) Witt; and one sister, Virginia Witt (Myron) Karki. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Sat., June 27 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. High St., Lexington, KY by Rev. Todd Nelson and Rev. Mike Powers. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Fri., June 26 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. "Never slam the door when you leave, just close it gently behind you."



