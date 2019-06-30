88, of Lexington, Ky., entered into the presence of the Lord on June 27, 2019, surrounded by members of his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita Joan (Debesis) Collins, and their five children, Mike Collins (Janette) of Frederick, Md.; Kathy Collins of Lexington; Richard Collins (Leslie) of Marietta, Ga.; Bob Collins (Lisa) of Crescent Springs, Ky.; and Tim Collins (Kristine) of Geneva, Ill. He adored his grandchildren, Jenn, Scott, Katherine, Matthew, Bridget, Natalie, Jillian, and Frances. Bill loved his nephews and nieces—Charles Ely, Jane Williams, Mark Ely, and Beth Janus—and their children; and adored Sara Reichert Murrell and her family. Family was very important to him. Born March 18, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, Bill was the son of the late Omer F. and Catherine G. Collins. He graduated from the University of Dayton in June 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, including two cruises aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown. Retiring from Parker Seal as a marketing manager in 1993 he remained active in the community, volunteering many years for the now-defunct Kentucky Harvest of Lexington. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr. in Lexington and 30 minutes before the Mass of Christian Burial, which begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. Inurnment follows at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Rd., Lexington, Ky. 40505 or the Hope Center, P.O. Box 6, Lexington, Ky. 40588. The family extends special thanks to Startina Nutter of Comfort Keepers; Dr. Dan Corales, Bill’s physician and longtime family friend; Dr. John Gohmann, Bill’s oncologist; and the wonderful Hospice team at Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019