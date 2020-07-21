1/1
William Paul Jakobi
1999 - 2020
21, passed away on July 18th, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY after losing his battle with bipolar 1 disorder. Born February 6th, 1999, in Lexington, Kentucky, William Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Doni Jakobi, maternal grandparents, William Dean and Mildred Gorman, and Aunt Deanna Gorman Shaw. He is survived by his loving parents, Larry Andrew Jakobi (father), Mary Durham Jakobi (mother - stepmother), Kathy Gorman Archer (mother), loving sisters Krista Michelle (Justin) Akin, and Mikali Andrew Jakobi, and caring maternal aunts, Mikell Gorman (Red) Calkin, Linda Gorman (Howard) Matthews, Billie Gorman Haid. From a young age, William Paul had a contagious smile and an uplifting spirit. His kind, compassionate, and servant's heart matched with his limitless desire to learn and help others lit up every room he walked into and he was sure to make a friend where ever he went. In 2017 William Paul graduated from Lexington Christian Academy High School and went on to pursue an Engineering degree from the University of Kentucky. William Paul was an active member of several groups including the UK Formula SAE team, Young Life, and a 12 step recovery program. He was a natural engineer, leader, innovator, and mentor to all who knew him. His greatest joys in life were giving back to others, building cars, missionary work in Haiti, and being an uncle to his niece (Ella) and nephew (Lincoln). He was the greatest son, brother, uncle, and friend anyone could ever ask for and his love will always be with us, now and forever, with the unquestionable difference he made in each of our lives. William Paul was always helping others and in his final act of service, he gave the gift of life by donating his organs and being able to save at least four lives with that gift. To honor him, the family asks you would consider signing up to be an organ donor, or in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations be directed to the Lexington chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI Lexington 498 Georgetown St. #100 Lexington, KY 40508. The visitation will be from 4 pm-8 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020, funeral Service the following day at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020, both at Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road with the burial following at The Lexington Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and service will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings, and have their temperature taken at the door. If you cannot attend the service you can watch online at https://youtu.be/IRZjEo-90Ic Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on William Paul's tribute page at www.wpcelebration.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Southland Christian Church
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Southland Christian Church
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I met William Paul when he would come with Kathy to my store. He was a joy, friendly,helpful and wise beyond his years. God bless him and prayers for him and his family.
Cynthia Ondrias
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to Larry and family on the loss of your son and brother.
Paula Pope
July 22, 2020
We weren’t fortunate enough to meet William Paul, but as friends of the family we are deeply saddened over the loss of this amazing young man. You are in our prayers during this difficult time.
Donna and Melanie Hilden
Friend
July 21, 2020
There are no good words that help. I was I knew them.
My heart hurts. May you feel the love others have for you.
Jane Farmer
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Cindy Reddix
July 21, 2020
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Chelby Braden
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, may God hold you closely in the days ahead.
Jim and Debbie Mannari
Debbie Mannari
Friend
July 21, 2020
Paige Doud
July 21, 2020
Hagan Mallory
July 21, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of William Paul's passing and grieve with you as a parent. There are no good words to say to help. Just know we all share in your grief.
Diana Sullivan
July 21, 2020
In memory of a wonderful, caring, thoughtful, and kind person. You were one of the first people to ever be friends with me at Morton Middle School in Lexington, Kentucky. I am crushed by this news. Thank you so much for your life and its impact.
Jonathan William Curtright
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Will was in my 5th grade class, he was such a sweet, honest, and funny kid. I'm so sad to hear this, and will remember him as a great friend and student. My thoughts are with family and friends.
Tiffany Cook
July 21, 2020
DUANE OSBORNE
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeri Evans
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marti
Acquaintance
