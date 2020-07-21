21, passed away on July 18th, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY after losing his battle with bipolar 1 disorder. Born February 6th, 1999, in Lexington, Kentucky, William Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Doni Jakobi, maternal grandparents, William Dean and Mildred Gorman, and Aunt Deanna Gorman Shaw. He is survived by his loving parents, Larry Andrew Jakobi (father), Mary Durham Jakobi (mother - stepmother), Kathy Gorman Archer (mother), loving sisters Krista Michelle (Justin) Akin, and Mikali Andrew Jakobi, and caring maternal aunts, Mikell Gorman (Red) Calkin, Linda Gorman (Howard) Matthews, Billie Gorman Haid. From a young age, William Paul had a contagious smile and an uplifting spirit. His kind, compassionate, and servant's heart matched with his limitless desire to learn and help others lit up every room he walked into and he was sure to make a friend where ever he went. In 2017 William Paul graduated from Lexington Christian Academy High School and went on to pursue an Engineering degree from the University of Kentucky. William Paul was an active member of several groups including the UK Formula SAE team, Young Life, and a 12 step recovery program. He was a natural engineer, leader, innovator, and mentor to all who knew him. His greatest joys in life were giving back to others, building cars, missionary work in Haiti, and being an uncle to his niece (Ella) and nephew (Lincoln). He was the greatest son, brother, uncle, and friend anyone could ever ask for and his love will always be with us, now and forever, with the unquestionable difference he made in each of our lives. William Paul was always helping others and in his final act of service, he gave the gift of life by donating his organs and being able to save at least four lives with that gift. To honor him, the family asks you would consider signing up to be an organ donor, or in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations be directed to the Lexington chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI Lexington 498 Georgetown St. #100 Lexington, KY 40508. The visitation will be from 4 pm-8 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020, funeral Service the following day at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020, both at Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road with the burial following at The Lexington Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and service will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings, and have their temperature taken at the door. If you cannot attend the service you can watch online at https://youtu.be/IRZjEo-90Ic
Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on William Paul's tribute page at www.wpcelebration.com
.