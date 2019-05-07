Home

PERRY William "Dale", 66, husband of Norma Hodge Perry, passed away May 5, 2019 at Baptist Health - Lexington, KY. Born Nov. 19, 1952 in Hazard, KY, he was the son of the late Bill Chad and Kyla Hensley Perry. Dale was an electrical engineer who own Intelligent Products Company of Lexington, KY and Perry's American Furniture Gallery. He was a member, Deacon and Sunday school teacher at Boone's Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his wife Norma, he is survived by his son, Russell Perry and beloved granddaughter, Abby Grace Perry. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thurs., May 9, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 8:00 PM Wed. and 1:00 2:00 PM on Thursday, both at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019
