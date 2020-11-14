William Pieratt
July 27, 1941 - November 13, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - After a courageous and long fought battle with peritoneal cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at home November13, 2020. He leaves behind to mourn, his wife of 45 years Janice Burnett Pieratt. Son Tyson Pieratt (Stacy), grandsons Hayes, Finn and Asher. Son Will Pieratt,grandson Dylan. Daughter, Carey Pieratt and Bill's sister, Sarah Hurst. Bill was affectionately called Bop or Pop by his grandsons. Bill absolutely found great joy in them and loved them immeasurably. Bill was born July 27, 1941 to the late Herbert and Nelle Pieratt. Bill lived an idyllic childhood in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. His friendships established as a boy there have been lifetime. Bill excelled in football, basketball and baseball at Mt. Sterling High School. In 1959 Bill earned a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Kentucky. During his first year at U.K. he also made the freshman basketball team as a walk on. After college he was the first football, basketball and track coach at the then new Beaumont Junior High. He taught and coached at Beaumont from 1964 to 1971. Bill then accepted the Intramural Director position at the University of Kentucky. He worked at U.K for thirty four years. The last twenty years of his career he was Director of Camus Recreation. During that time Bill was very instrumental in planning and designing the Johnson Student Recreation Center. Upon his retirement, the University renamed a sports field the William H. Pieratt field. During Bill's retirement he began Art classes and quickly became an accomplished artist. Many family members and friends that have paintings of Bill's can attest to his unbelievable talent. Bill was a church member at New Union Christian Church. At New Union Bill served as Treasurer, as a Deacon and lastly as an Elder. Bill also served on the following boards; Bluegrass State Games, Kentucky Special Olympics
, and Spindletop Hall. Bill's family, his many, many friends, and his former ballplayers will always cherish this kind, caring man. Bill created wonderful memories for everyone's life he touched. Our family is eternally grateful for all the prayers offered for Bill. Grateful for the outpouring of love and warmth in the form of calls, deck visits, meals,cards, and the never ending helpful items left on our front porch. A special thank you from our family to his Hospice team. They were amazing. In the context of the pandemic, services for Bill will be private.
In memory of Bill, donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr. , Lexington, Kentucky 40504. Or New Union Christian Church, P. O. Box 444, Versailles, Ky. 40383.