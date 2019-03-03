age 76, of Viper, KY passed away on March 01, 2019 at his residence. William was born on October 14, 1942 to the late William Riley and the late Rose Wilburn Riley. He is also preceded in death by two sisters: Rosalie Ward and Mana Lucille Clay. Bill graduated from Henry Clay High School and enlisted in the Army from 1960-1968. He joined the Lexington Fire Department where he served 29 1/2 years. He also worked for Keenland for 31 years. Bill was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, all U.K. sports especially basketball. He leaves behind a wife of 54 years Mary Ruth Pratt Riley; one daughter: Beth Totillo (Tim); two sons: Patrick Riley (Theresa) & Bill Riley (Cecily); three grandsons: Michael Riley, Sean Riley & Austin Totillo; three granddaughters: Abbie Riley, Kayla Riley & Ashlyn Totillo with numerous friends and family, and if he named his first son after a U.K. Basketball player he definitely bled blue. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Monday March 04, 2019 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel and from 5-9 PM Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington, KY. Funeral will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 12:30PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 with Assistant Chaplain Andy Carter officiating. Interment will be at Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. Pallbearers will include: Michael Riley, Sean Riley, Bill Ward, Matt Johnson, Gary Presley & Austin Totillo. Honorary Pallbearers will include: Richard Davidson, Jimmy Neal, Al Prather, Kenneth Maness, Gary McComas & Ron King. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary