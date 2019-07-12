|
HOUGH William Robert "Bob", 94, husband of the late Sara Cope Hough, died July 11, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1924 in Bourbon County, KY. His siblings, Lindsay T. and Clarence L. Hough and Lorel Hastie preceded him in death. Bob farmed early in his life and later worked in the automotive business. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and golfer. His passion was music and he was an accomplished pianist. Bob and his family were grateful for the kind, loving care he received from Morning Pointe Lexington and Bluegrass Hospice. Bob is survived by a nephew, Lindsay B. (Claudia) Hough and great nephews, Matthew T. and Andrew L. Hough. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019