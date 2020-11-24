William Robert Keelen
November 14, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - William Robert Keelen, 85, husband of Elaine Kimble Keelen died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was born on Nov. 14, 1935 in Jackson, TN to the late William Turner and Dorothy NeVille Keelen. William was a graduate of the University of Memphis, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as a Chemical Engineer at IBM and University of Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Elaine Kimble Keelen; two sons, Rob (Debra) Keelen, Lexington, KY and Jeff Keelen, Lexington, KY; one daughter, Cindy Keelen Haar, Edwardsville, IL; five grandchildren, Joseph, Emily and Samantha Haar, Edwardsville, IL, William Eucker, St. Louis MO, Leah Keelen, Lexington, KY; one sister, Dorothy Keadle, Memphis, TN; brother in law, Jim Copeland, Olive Branch, MS and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Carolyn Copeland. Arrangement were made by Clark Legacy funeral home and a private service was held at Camp Nelson Cemetery. clarklegacycenter.com