died February 15, 2019. Bill was born August 19, 1936 in Springfield, TN to the late William "Ted" and Roberta T. Robinson. He was a retired builder and farmer. Bill loved horses, music, and most importantly his family. His is survived by his wife, Edna Jean Beasley Robinson, two children, Billie Jean (Roland) Patton and Mickey (Jamie) Robinson, three grandchildren, Emily (Tony) Hunter, Mickielynn Robinson, and Cadance Moore, three great- grandchildren, Dalton and Emma Napier and Rylee Moore, sister, Iva Jane (Charlie) Currens, brothers, Benjamin "Buck" Robinson and Ricky C. (Nancy) Robinson, and several nephews and nieces. Bill is preceded in death by granddaughter Rhonda Michelle Napier. Funeral services will be held at 10AM Thursday at Clear Creek Baptist Church reception hall. Officiated by Brother Dave Menser. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday at the church reception hall. Burial will be immediately following the service at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.