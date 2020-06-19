William Roy Howell Sr.
1946 - 2020
HOWELL William Roy Sr., 74, joined the great cloud of witnesses on June 17, 2020. He was born in Jeffersonville, IN on May 14, 1946 to the late John Howell and Ethel Bowen Howell. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Howell worked as a heavy equipment operator, and worked for Building Crafts, Inc. for 32 years. He was a licensed minister with United Pentecostal Church International. He founded and pastored 12 years at Grace Apostolic Church in Cynthiana, KY. Left behind to mourn are his wife, Linda McIntosh Howell; four children, Jimmy (Heather) Howell, William Howell, Jr., Kimberly (Shawn) Jenks, and John (Jennifer) Lakes; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five sisters, Nancy Baker, Sherry Shearn, Doris Howell, Sue Carroll and Kay Merriman; and one brother, Mike Howell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Howell and Robert Howell. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am Mon, June 22, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 am Mon. at the funeral home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
