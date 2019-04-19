Resources More Obituaries for William Harris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Russell Harris

Obituary Flowers William Russell Harris was born February 28, 1944 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Lee Ernest Harris and Virginia Harris. He departed this life April 15, 2019. William graduated from Georgetown High School in 1963. While in high school he played football with the Georgetown Buffalos and formed a band where he played the guitar. He joined First Baptist Church at an early age and attended Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and participated as a boy scout. In the 60's, William moved to Detroit, Michigan and worked for Detroit Edison. He retired after 32 years of service. As a toddler, William could be found playing with cars. As an adult he had a hobby of building his own race cars - "The Alley Rat", which he competed in many drag races. He raced "The Alley Rat" in many races with his younger brother, Clarence, as his pit man. They won many trophies. He and his wife, Wendelin, relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina. William loved to stay at home, tinkering in his garage, working on his race car, or visiting his brother, Clarence and wife Tonya, where he could talk about cars and eat. William Russell loved his family and is one of the people responsible for the family reinstating the family reunion, Haskins and Thaxton Family Reunion. He was loved by anyone who met him because of his welcoming smile and kind heart. He leaves behind, his wife, Wendelin (step-daughters, Tamika Hutchins, Yamika Murff), a son, Bruce Harris (Cara), granddaughters, Kierra Harris, Charlotte, NC, Camary, Carson, Kori, all of Lexington, KY, three brothers, Ernest Harris (Lenore), Charlotte, NC, Richard Harris, Georgetown, KY, Clarence Harris (Tonya), Raleigh, NC, and one sister, Lorraine Hughes, Louisville, KY, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will miss you at the reunion, but you are forever in our hearts. Visitation for William will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00noon at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 12 noon with Reverend Bette Hughes officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.