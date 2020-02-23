|
SAUNDERS William "Fant", 86, widower of Della Pearl Kelly Saunders, died Feb. 21, 2020. Born Mar. 22, 1933 in KY, Mr. Saunders served as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War, and was a retired catalog manager for Sears & Roebuck. Survivors include sons, David (Shelia) Saunders, Clinton, TN, Michael (Paula) Roe, Lexington, KY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his companion, B.J. Ousley, Lexington, KY. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Saunders. Funeral services will be held 12:30pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8pm Sunday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020