|
|
|
Mr. William (Bill) J. Shearer, age 92, passed away Friday, December 06, 2019, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky. He was the son of Allen Ballou and Ladona Myrtle (Horton) Shearer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Jean (Arnwine) Shearer, a son, William Mark Shearer, two sisters, Allene Ramsey, and Lois Sawyer, and a brother Lynn Shearer. He is survived by his son, Kent (& Ann) Shearer, his daughter, Donna (& David) Butler, a daughter-in-law, Deborah Shearer, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. William (Bill) J. Shearer will be conducted Monday, December 09, 2019, at 11:00 am (CST) in the Chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Gordon Shearer, officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 2:00 PM. (CST) on Sunday, December 08, 2019 until the funeral time, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the V.F.W. post 1096. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019