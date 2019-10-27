|
passed away on October 16, 2019, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on September 16, 1930, the son of Ward and Opal Davis, and he completed undergraduate and a Master’s Degree at Whittier College. After serving in the Korean War as a Naval officer, he went on to complete his Ph.D. at UCLA. Subsequently and for over 30 years, Stan was a tenured professor at the University of Louisville in the Department of Biology, where he helped to maintain their herbarium and taught multiple courses. He contributed to the field of botany through journal articles related to his lifelong research passion, the study of Malacothrix speciation in CA. He was a respected friend and mentor to the many students he taught and influenced while at U of L. Stan is survived by his loving family, wife Dianne (Carlson) of Lexington, KY; daughter Stephanie (John Wible) Davis of Pittsburgh, PA; Kristina (Roger) Humphries of Lexington, KY; as well as his grandchildren Neil and Paul Wible and Madeline and Jonathon Humphries. In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Miller. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice of the Bluegrass. The family would like to express gratitude to the dedicated support from friends, in addition to the compassionate care he received at Thompson Hood Veterans Center.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019