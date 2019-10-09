|
|
William Stephen Daugherty, Esq, 49, passed away at his home Sunday. Steve was a native of Estill county, a son of Vivian Kay Moore Daugherty and the late Elwood Daugherty. Steve was a graduate of Georgetown College where he studied finance and marketing; he received a Masters of Arts in teaching at EKU; he received a Masters in Business Administration from EKU; and his law degree from Brandeis School of Law in Louisville. Steve was an attorney, working for the Dept. of Public Advocacy, and a former teacher, working in several local school districts. Steve was an Elder and member of Irvine First Christian Church, a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge, a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, and the NACDL. He enjoyed travel, UK sports and hunting. Survivors other than his mother Vivian Kay, include his brother Phillip; two very special nieces that he loved like daughters Kaylin Alexis Daugherty, and Kayci Allyson Daugherty. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday at Irvine First Christian Church, with Bro. Greg Humpert and Bro. Glynn Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call anytime after 6:00 PM Thursday at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Pallbearers will be Dewayne Daton, Jim Hall, Paul Daugherty, Lonnie Daugherty, James Richardson, Earl Gabbard, Brian Daniel, and Robert King. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of Irvine First Christian, Members of the Irvine Masonic Lodge, and attorneys and staff of the Dept. of Public Advocacy.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2019