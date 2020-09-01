William Stinnett, 65, husband of Marilyn Carrier Stinnett, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on February 12, 1955 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Marvin Buck Stinnett, and Iva Jean Miller Stinnett. Survivors include a son, William (Alisha Marek) Stinnett, two brothers, Dwayne (Darlene) Stinnett, and Greg Stinnett, and a sister, Lisa Stinnett, and 5 grandchildren, Mathew Stinnett, Chase Stinnett, Timothy Hambrick, Chantal-Lyn Simonye, and Kariyssa Marek. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Marlene Stinnett. Services will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Neal Bradford Horsley officiating. Visitation from 10:00AM until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. He will be buried in the Carrier-Stinnett Family Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.