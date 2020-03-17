|
CANAN William T., of Lexington, Kentucky, born, July 1, 1945 at Warner Robins Air Base Georgia, died on Mar. 11, 2020. A decorated Vietnam War Veteran, Bill served three tours in Vietnam, receiving two purple hearts among other medals. Bill was honorably discharged in August, 1967. Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Virginia Stahl Canan and John L. Canan (Mt. Sterling). Surviving siblings include: Sheila Canan Palmer (Lexington), Pamela Canan Ruchka, (Richmond), Kevin L. Canan (Ohio), Michael T. Canan (Lexington) and many nieces and nephews. Full military burial will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Fri. Mar. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Visitation at Milward-Broadway, 5-8 PM on Thurs., Mar. 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Hospital. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2020