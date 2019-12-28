|
|
CLARK William T., 86, husband of the late Judith Clark passed away on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born in Murray, KY on Feb. 15, 1933. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and worked for the Mosler Safe Company for many years. He was an avid fisherman and UK fan. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #1. He is survived by his children, Steve (Margie) Clark, Kelly (Tony) Bandy, and Lori (Bill) Settles; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be Sun., Dec., 29, 2019 5-8pm and funeral on Mon., Dec. 30, 2019, 11:30am at Milward-Southland. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019