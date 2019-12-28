Home

William T. Clark Obituary
CLARK William T., 86, husband of the late Judith Clark passed away on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born in Murray, KY on Feb. 15, 1933. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and worked for the Mosler Safe Company for many years. He was an avid fisherman and UK fan. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #1. He is survived by his children, Steve (Margie) Clark, Kelly (Tony) Bandy, and Lori (Bill) Settles; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be Sun., Dec., 29, 2019 5-8pm and funeral on Mon., Dec. 30, 2019, 11:30am at Milward-Southland. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019
