William Terrell (Terry) Ellerbee, 83, husband of Barbara Wade Ellerbee, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Thomaston, Georgia on November 7, 1935. After graduating from high school, he attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina. Then, Terry proceeded to get his masters in education from William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia. He went on to have a thirty year career in the Newport News, Virginia school system. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by three children, Timothy (Genevieve) Ellerbee, Lisa (Eddie) Cruz and Andrew Ellerbee; one brother, James Tyrone (Paula) Ellerbee and his nephew Jonathon Todd Ellerbee. He is also survived by his step children Jennifer (Dan) Parsley, Amy (Tony) Zimmermann and his five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Sisk Chapel, Lexington, KY. Visitation will be prior starting at 10:15 AM. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or Immanuel Baptist Church, Music Department, 3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40502. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 4, 2019