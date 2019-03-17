|
|
TERRY William Michael (Mike), The Terry Family would like to invite all those who knew and loved William Michael (Mike) Terry to a celebration of this wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. The celebration will be held from 3pm-6pm March 31st the Thoroughbred Club of America in Lexington. Those who would like to make a donation in honor of Mike can do so by giving to the Lexington Rotary Club Endowment Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019