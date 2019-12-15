|
BISHOP William Thomas "Will" IV, 48, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his residence in Paris, France. He was the son of Nancy Ireland Bishop and the late William Thomas "Buddy" BishopIII. He was born October 6, 1971. A graduate of The Lexington School and Henry Clay High School. He received undergraduate and master's degrees from Columbia University and a PhD from the University of California at Berkeley. He received many honors and awards as an outstanding student. He was a member of PhiBeta Kappa. Will was a compassionate and sincere friend and a true advocate for justice. An accomplished pianist, he was also a gifted writer. He was fluent in French and wrote his PhD thesis on 20th Century French Literature. He was a translator, a gifted teacher and a true scholar. A quotation from a favorite author: "Beauty is the only thing that time cannot harm. Philosophies fall away like sand, creeds follow one another, but what is beautiful is a joy for all seasons, a possession for all eternity," Oscar Wilde. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Shannon Bishop (Will) Arvin, Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Anne Bishop Almeida, Birmingham, Alabama; nieces, Bishop and McCutchen Arvin; Gracyn and CC Almeida; and nephews, Bailyr, Wheaton and Paxton Almeida; and aunt, Mary Lloyd Ireland, M.D. A private service will be held in Paris, France at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Will Bishop to The Lexington School, 1050 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019