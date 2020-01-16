|
CARR William Thomas, 83, widower of Phyllis Jean Sizemore Carr, died Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Lexington on August 23, 1936 to the late Richard Coleman Carr and Emma Gilespie Carr. He retired from GTE and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by one brother, Richard (Donna) Carr; four sisters, Marie Harris, Mildred (Donald) Rossoll, Lena (Joe) Martin, and Mary Petzold; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Jean Carr. Funeral service will be 2:30 PM Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road with burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 16, 2020