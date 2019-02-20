William Thomas "Billy" Slatten, 73, husband of Mary Ann Bowman Slatten, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born on March 9, 1945 in Woodford County, Kentucky, son of the late Benjamin and Myrtle Lee Robinson Slatten. Billy was a Farmer in Woodford County for fifty four plus years where he received the young farmer of the year award, he was mechanically inclined. Billy had two pull trucks, Little Mule Digger and Little Mule Digger II, he traveled all over Kentucky pulling for several years. He loved playing basketball with his children and anyone who showed up to play. In addition to his parents Billy was preceded in death by one sister, Juanita and a brother, Benjamin "Art" Slatten. He will be forever remembered by his six children, Penny J. (Kim) Baker, Versailles, Tammie (Gordon) Wilds, Versailles, William T. Slatten, Lexington, Anthony (Lisa) Slatten, Versailles, April (Willie) Jones, Versailles, Bobbie (Tom) Niehaus, Lexington, two brothers, Sherwin "Scott" Slatten, Frankfort, and Victor "Moose" (Shirley) Slatten, Harrodsburg, and one sister, Josetta Hardy, Slidell, Louisiana, grandchildren, Thomas Gabbard, Tiffany (Chris) Russell, Justin Baker, Austin Baker, Anthony William Slatten, Caleb Slatten, Matthew Jones, Corey Harlow, and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Russell. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Rev. Victor Slatten officiating. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Thomas Gabbard, Tiffany Jones, Justin Baker, Austin Baker, Anthony William Slatten, Caleb Slatten, Matthew Jones, and Corey Harlow. Honorary pallbearers will be, Randall and Martha Berger, Harold Carmickle, Dalton Evans, Jeff Shelton, Woody Dunn, Gordon Wilds, Willie Jones, Tom Niehaus, and Kim W. Baker. Memorial contributions are suggested to the FFA Chapter of Woodford County, 180 Frankfort Street, Versailles, KY, 40383. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary