Midway - William Thomas Wright (Billy), 77, married to Wanda McDonald Wright for 59 years, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Midway. Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements.