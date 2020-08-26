Wainright, William “Bill” Paxton, 81, husband of Linda Lewis Wainright, died Monday August 24, 2020. A native of Hortense, Georgia, Bill was born on May 27, 1939 to the late Roy and Ann Strickland Wainright. He was a self-employed business owner and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Winchester, KY. Additional survivors include one son, Cody William Wainright one daughter, Karen (Dave) Babel; two grandsons, Justin Babel and Evan Wainright; three granddaughters, Erika Babel, Paige Babel (Jeremy) Sutherland and Grace Wainright; one great-granddaughter, Palmyra Sutherland and a brother, Larry (Sissy) Wainright. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Scott Wainright. Services will be conducted at 10:30am Friday August 28 at Kerr Bros.-Main St. Visitation will be 5-8pm Thursday at the funeral home.