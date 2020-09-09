William "Billy" Allen Walker, age 59, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Corinth, Kentucky. Billy was born in Grant County, Kentucky on August 2, 1961 to the late Sanford Walker Sr. and Lucy Clemons Walker Dews. Billy liked playing horse shoes, liked demolition derby and liked watching basketball and football. He was retired from Honeywell. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jody) Henderson of Clarkson, Kentucky, a son, Robert Chrisman of Owenton, Kentucky and grandchildren, Alexis Henderson, Allee Henderson, Jacob Chrisman, Breonna Chrisman and Austin Carpenter. He is also survived by his brother, Sanford Walker, Jr. of Owen County, Kentucky. Billy was preceded in death by father, Sanford Walker Sr. and his mother and step father, Lucy Clemons and Walter Lee Dews. He was also preceded in death by his sisters and brothers: Eula Mae Smith, Nora Ann Walker, Rev. Nancy Lee King, Charles Samuel Walker and Sidney Carl Walker. Visitation for family and friends will be 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Mary Durbin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
