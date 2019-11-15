|
William “Bill” Warren Morgan, Jr., 72 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 in Shelbyville. He was preceded in death his brother, Robert Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Morgan of Shelbyville; his sons, William W. Morgan, III and Christopher Scott Morgan both of Louisiana, Calvin Robert Morgan of Shelbyville; his step-daughter, Crystal Dawn Reagan of Tennessee and his stepson, Roy Eugene Workman, Jr. of Indiana; and six grandchildren. A graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday November 18, 2019 at the Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 12: noon on Monday November 18, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2019