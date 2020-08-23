1/
William Wayne Bradley
1944 - 2020
Bill, 76, passed away peacefully at his home after a long illness. He was under the care of the Lexington VA facilities and Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). Bill was born on January 27, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert S. and Mary Thelma Bradley. Being raised in Lexington, he graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1962. After attending the University of Kentucky for 2 years, he was drafted into the military. In 1973, Bill graduated with a history degree from University of Tampa, all while still serving in the military. He served 8 1/2 years in the Army including 3 tours (totaling 38 months) in Vietnam. During this time he received a silver star, 2 purple hearts, and was a POW for a brief amount of time. After discharge from the Army, Bill continued serving his country. He worked in Saudi Arabia and Germany before returning to the States in 1989. Bill service continued by providing security service all over the country. Bill in survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane, a daughter, Natasha, a granddaughter, Ava, and an older brother, Robert (Evelyn). Honoring Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service locally. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Heart Association.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
