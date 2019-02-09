Resources More Obituaries for William Eads Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Wayne Eads

Obituary Flowers 76, passed away on Feb. 5, 2019. He was the son of the late John Hiram Eads and Sarah Craig. He was born in Lexington, KY on Nov. 7, 1942. After attending Henry Clay High School he joined the United State Air Force where he served as a Military Policeman. He retired from IBM and Target and went on to join the staff of Broadway Baptist Church. He is survived by his former wife, Ida May Dean who is the mother of Todd (Laurie) Eads and Joseph (Krysten) Eads, as well as his former wife, Donna Kay Eads, who is the mother of Kelly (Jason) Mosley, Cody Eads, and Amanda (Adam) Dunn. He is also survived by his four granddaughters, Brianna and Rhiley Eads, Olivia Mosley, and Jocelyn Eads; and his brother, John (JoAnn) Eads. Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:30 AM, Broadway Baptist Church. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Monday at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries