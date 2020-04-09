|
William Wayne Rice, 58, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home in Lawrenceburg. He was born August 28, 1961 in Woodford County to the late Billy Rice and Clara Belle Flora. William worked for both Woodford County Schools and Kuhlman. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing and 4 x 4 truck pulls. William will be lovingly remembered by his children, Angel (Justin) Gregory, Nicholasville, Steven (Chelsey) Rice, Fountain, CO, Scott Rice, Denver, CO, Amber Dickinson, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, sister, Joy Arnett, Lawrenceburg, brother, Robbie Rice, Lawrenceburg, step-sister, Teresa (Rodney) Dix, Lexington, step-brother, Tim Flora, Winchester, step-father, Kenneth Flora, Versailles, grandchildren, Mallory Pope, Kendall Gregory and Aiden Rice. Due to current gathering restrictions services will be scheduled at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on William’s tribute wall at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020