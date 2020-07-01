William Webb

William Gordon Webb, 82, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Bill was born April 7, 1938 in Lawrence County to Stella Spillman and Henry Webb. Bill married the love of his life Earlene Daniel on October 3, 1957. They were married 60 years until she was called home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2018. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step father Junior Ray "Red" Diamond. Bill joined the US Army in July 1957 and transferred to the US Air Force in April 1961. He retired from the US Air Force in March 1986 as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Medal - US Air Force National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippines President Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 3 Bronze Stars, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with 3 Clusters, Air Force Matrious Medal with 2 Clusters, Korean Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, and Vietnam Presidents Service Medal. Survivors include his brothers and sisters in law Mary Lemaster, Carolyn Jordan, Harold Daniels, Roger Daniels, and Patricia Lilly and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services with full military honors will be conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hood Cemetery. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Webb and his family.



