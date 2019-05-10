Home

William Woodrow Bader


William Woodrow Bader Obituary
, 80, of Lexington died Thursday May 2, 2019 at his home. Mr. Bader was born March 18, 1939 in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Paula Durkin Bader, and daughter, Julie Mulholland (Joe) of Georgetown, KY. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Joseph Bradley Mulholland of New York City, Emily Shea Mulholland of New York City, and William Reilly Mulholland of Lexington, along with one sister, Janet Ford, (James) of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. A private service will be held.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019
