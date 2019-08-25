|
|
Dr. William Y. Adams, 92, of Lexington died August 22 in hospice at Markey Cancer Care. Born 1927 in Los Angeles, Dr. Adams served in the US Navy in WWII and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nettie K. Adams of Lexington; his son Ernest W. (Mary Ellen Foley) Adams of Guildford, Surrey, England; and his son Edward K. Adams of Lexington. After graduate work at Univ. of California Berkeley, he earned his PhD from the Univ. of Arizona and taught anthropology for 26 years at UK, where he was the first faculty member inducted into the College of Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame. His archaeological work in the Nile Valley is known worldwide, not least because of his 26 books, and the government of Sudan awarded him its highest civilian honor, the Order of the Two Niles. Donations to the William Y. Adams Award for Excellence in Teaching by a Graduate Student would be appreciated (UK Gift Receiving/210 Malabu Drive #200/40502—write fund name on check). Visitation 5-8pm Tuesday Aug 27, Kerr Bros- Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019