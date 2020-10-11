Cherished husband of Gwendolyn S. Cowan went home to Jesus, Sunday, Oct.4 from his lifetime earthly home at Zion Hill, KY surrounded by his wife and devoted children Mrs. Kesha (MIchael) Richardson and William Quinn Cowan, Esq., grandson Sean Raglin , Jr. and his faithful companion Roman Cowan. William was predeceased by his loving parents Mr. William Thomas , Sr., and Mrs. Ida Bell(Black) Cowan, and sister Florence Cowan and best friend Edward "Butch" Taylor. His surviving family includes one great-granddaughter NiKarri Raglin and her mother Chelsea Taylor. William was a lbrick mason. Visitation Monday, Oct. 12 4:30-6:00 at New Birth Church of Christ 1690 Russell Cave Rd, MASKS REQUIRED. Burial Tuesday, Oct, 13,1;30 at Camp Nelson, Nicholasville, leaving at 12:30 from the funeral home. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



