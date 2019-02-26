|
|
FORD Willie Perkins, 95, widow of James R. Ford, Jr., passed away February 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah E. and Fanny B. Perkins; and her brother, Charles Perkins, Sr. She is survived by her son, James R. (Janet) Ford III; daughter, Jane (Sridhar) Adibhatla; two grandsons, Mark (Amanda) and Brent (Paula) Ford; three great grandsons, Matthew, Justin and Brandon; one great granddaughter, Harper; one great great granddaughter, Eden; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504 or the Kentucky Talking Book Library, P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019