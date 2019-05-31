|
|
|
husband of Florence Burke Jackson, passed away on Tue, May 28, 2019. Also known as "Jack", he was retired from IBM and served as a faithful member and leader of the IBPOEW "Elks" organization. He is survived by his wife, Florence Jackson; and children, Jeffrey Jackson, Glynise Lipscomb, Billie Jackson Goldsmith, Daphne Hopkins, and Doris Jackson Goatley. Visitation will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church 1825 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington,KY from 10-11AM, with last rites performed at 11. Funeral service will begin promptly at 11:30 AM. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2019
