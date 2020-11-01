Willis Leon Davidson, 88, loving husband to Lois Marie Deckard Davidson, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Willis was born February 8, 1932 in Bloomington, Indiana. He was a member of the Calvary Apostolic Church in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was a member of the V.F.W. and he was a Golden Gloves Boxer in his youth. Willis was a veteran of the United States Army Airborne (Korea) where he earned a Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Mark Allen Davidson and Matthew Shane Davidson, both of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, Nathan Davidson, Lydia Davidson, Ellie Davidson, Matthew Davidson, Jr., Rachel Davidson, Jon Davidson, Jr., Ashley Reyes and Haley Davidson ; great grandchildren, Corbin Davidson, Brooke-Lynn Taber, and Eva Taber. Also left to cherish his memory are his nephews, Tony Davidson, Steve Davidson, and Timothy Davidson. Willis was preceded in death by son, Jon Davidson, brothers and sister, Charles, Henry, Lilliam, John Lewis, Bennie, and Miller. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Levi Wright officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana at 1:00 pm at Clear Creek Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers. Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.