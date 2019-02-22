Wilma Cooper Chambers was born on April 16, 1965, and died on February 18, 2019, at the age of 53. She grew up in Owsley County, Kentucky, surrounded by her six siblings and loving parents, Willie and Emma Cooper. Her family taught her to work hard, laugh frequently, and love fiercely. She was the first in her family to go to college, and she enrolled at Berea in 1983. She said Berea College was a special place that changed her life. There she met and married the love of her life, Orlando Chambers, and they had a daughter, Cassie. Wilma graduated with a degree in Child Development in 1991, with her five-year-old daughter by her side in matching cap and gown. She believed in the power of education. She dedicated her life to working with children. She taught at Sunshine Friends and the Berea College Child Development Lab. She had a knack of finding whatever child needed extra support and making sure that child got special attention. She was incredibly kind, infinitely patient, and a wonderful listener. Later, she became Director of the Child Development Lab. Two of her proudest professional moments were helping to get a grant to build a natural playground for the Lab and guiding the Lab to qualify for accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Wilma loved finding ways to support the families and staff she worked with, and she always wanted things to be better for the children. More than anything, she loved her family. She loved to host family gatherings, and she inevitably made too much food. She was at her happiest when her family was together and well fed. She is survived by her husband, Orlando Chambers, daughter Cassie Chambers Armstrong (Bryan), and her first grandchild, set to make his debut into the world this summer. She is also survived by her siblings Ruth Barrett (Sonny), Jolly Cooper (Margie), Freddie Cooper (Nikki), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The world is full of countless other children and families that she touched. A visitation will be held at Lakes Funeral Home on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 from 5-7 pm, and online condolences can be left at the website www.lakesfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life will be held at Union Church on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00pm. She always said she wanted a big party to celebrate her life, and everyone is invited to do so at a reception at Union Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please honor her by making donations to the Berea College Child Development Lab. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary