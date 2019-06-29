|
Wilma Faye Greer Noe, 69, loving wife of Roger Dale Noe, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 3, 1950 to the late Amos Greer and Martha Merriman Greer. Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Noe and Gina Noe Brown, brother, Gary Greer, sisters, Peggy Callico, Lois Riley and Connie Greer, grandchildren, Will Webb, Brandon McHone, Tyler McHone, Cody Noe, Cortney Herritt and Britney Brown and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Chaplain DeWayne Brewer officiating. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Bearers will be Will Webb, Cody Noe, Brandon McHone, Tyler McHone, Jeffrey Brown and Kevin Greer. Interment will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 29, 2019