Wilma Ann Rogers Hall, 64, widow of George Harrison Hall died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home on Cleveland Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on August 9, 1955. She is survived by her niece, Bonnie Baker of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com