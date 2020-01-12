|
90 of Corbin, passed from this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Middlesboro, KY on May 21, 1929 the daughter of Roy and Emma Pate Carroll. A graduate of Black Star High School in Harlan, she had been a homemaker and had attended Bible Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Jim Haire of Corbin; two daughters, Tabatha Marcum and husband Elmer of Corbin, and Shirley Grant and husband Calvin of Lexington; and two daughters-in-law, Cheryl Haire Garrett of Lexington, and Susanne Haire of Petersburg, VA. Also surviving are six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Haire; a son, Clyde Haire; three brothers, Clyde, Tommy, and Cody Carroll; two sisters, Gwen Ponder and Gladys Dash; and a granddaughter, Erin. Funeral services for Mrs. Haire will be conducted Monday, January 13 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 10:00 AM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Haire’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020