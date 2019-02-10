Resources More Obituaries for Wilma Daugherty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilma L. Daugherty

Obituary Flowers Wilma L. Daugherty 73, wife of Donald Martin Daugherty died, Friday, February 8, 2018 at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on February 23, 1945 to the late Everett Shepard and the late Marjorie Smith Miller. Wilma was retired from the Communications Department at the University of Kentucky and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church Lexington, Kentucky. Survivors include two sons, Don "Marty" Daugherty and his wife Michelle and Kevin Daugherty and his wife Lisa, daughter, Margaret Lee Daugherty Isbell and her husband Kevin, eight grandchildren, Erin Daugherty, Kyra Isbell, Kian Daugherty, Kwinn Isbell, Sean Daugherty, Luke Daugherty, Jonathan Daugherty and Katie Isbell, step grandchildren, Kameron and Gabe Johnston, brother, Everett "Junior" Shepard, sister, Joyce Wilham and sister in law, Ronna Shepard. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Shepard. Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Wade Muncy officiating and burial in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at Betts & West Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wilma Daugherty Memorial Landscape Fund. Please make donation payable to: Jane Aultz 286 Churchill Crossing Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries