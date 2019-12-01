|
Wilma Mae Whitlock, widow of Powell Simmons Whitlock, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born on May 21, 1932 in Greensburg, Kentucky to the late George Caston and Kitty Edna Trowbridge Robertson. Wilma was a member of Christ Community Church and the Edgewood Evenings Homemakers Club. She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Gay Whitlock (Thomas) Gorham and Karen Whitlock (Kevin) Purdy, four grandchildren LaDonna Gorham (Darrell) Roberts, Marissa Gorham, Gabrielle Purdy, Jesse Purdy, and two great children Brooks Lee Roberts and Carson Reed Roberts and a sister, Margie Davis. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Simmons Whitlock. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, December 7, 2019 at Christ Community Church with Rev. Vernon Adams officiating. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow the service at the church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Whitlock Family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestFuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019